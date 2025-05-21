3 . Saint Luke's

One of the city's best music venues and a brilliant bar to boot. Saint Luke's and the Winged Ox are extremely cool bars, that are somehow diametrically opposed style wise - from the ethereal church to the rustic bar next door. The Winged Ox is always busy when there's a gig on next door, so get there early. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ | Saint Luke's