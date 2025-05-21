Glasgow has no end to friendly pubs dotted around the city, so we made it our mission to pick out 16 of the best. These spots embody the spirit of Glaswegian friendliness and the city’s great pub and bars.
Our readers didn’t fail to deliver when we asked for their favourite places - and we’ve even chucked in a few of our own.
Take a look here at 16 of the friendliest pubs in Glasgow that you should visit now.
1. The Pot Still
The Pot Still is often namechecked as a favourite by readers and by ourselves. It's extensive whisky selection could be intimidating, but the bar staff are incredibly helpful when looking for a dram that will be right up your street. 154 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still
2. The Sparkle Horse
Out in the West End, the Sparkle Horse is well-known for its friendly atmosphere, great food and pub quizzes. 16 Dowanhill St, Glasgow G11 5QR | Supplied
3. Saint Luke's
One of the city's best music venues and a brilliant bar to boot. Saint Luke's and the Winged Ox are extremely cool bars, that are somehow diametrically opposed style wise - from the ethereal church to the rustic bar next door. The Winged Ox is always busy when there's a gig on next door, so get there early. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ | Saint Luke's
4. Admiral Woods
The Admiral Woods is the continuation of an absolute institution in Glasgow. It boasts that it has the best mac and cheese in Glasgow, and we'd struggle to argue. 29 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6BZ | Admiral Woods