Glasgow-born Game of Thrones actor joins kilt brand to launch new whisky

A Glasgow actor has teamed up with a Scottish kilt brand to produce a new whisky.

Actor Rory McCann, best known or his roles as The Hound in Game of Thrones and as the face of Scott's Porage Oats advertisements, has launched a new whisky in collaboration with a Glasgow kilt brand.

Launched in collaboration with SLANJ kilts, SLANJ Spirits has launched its debut release today (Thursday, 10 July) - the blended malt SLANJ whisky.

The whisky is the brainchild of three long-time friends – Brian and Craig Halley, founders of SLANJ Kilts and Stuart Montgomerie – who have dreamed of launching a Scotch for over a decade. The trio secured the SLANJ Whisky brand name nearly ten years ago and have waited patiently for the right moment and the right blend.

One of the brand’s most recognisable investors is actor McCann. He has been closely involved in the final blend and development process.

He said, “I’ve always loved whisky, but SLANJ hits different. It’s smooth, no smoke, no fuss - just a bold, easy-going dram anyone can enjoy. I’m proud to back a whisky that’s pure Scottish spirit, without the rules. It’s the ultimate Scottish toast to the world.”

This first-edition blend is made from 70% Speyside single malt matured in sherry casks and 30% Highland single malt matured in bourbon casks.

“Scotch doesn’t need to be sacred to be exceptional,” said Brian Halley, founder of SLANJ Spirits. “We’ve always loved the craft, but we wanted to create something that felt less like a ritual and more like a moment. Something people could enjoy instinctively, without second- guessing how to drink it. We’ve held onto the SLANJ name for nearly a decade, waiting for the right time and the right whisky.” He added, “After years in the making, SLANJ feels like the whisky Scotland’s been waiting for.”

With a strong background in retail, design and brand-building, the Halley brothers bring cultural authenticity and creative direction, while Montgomery, following a highly successful career in banking in London, brings strategic and commercial insight from his current role as an investor and adviser to several Scottish businesses.

The founders have worked alongside Douglas Laing & Co., Scotland’s leading independent blender and bottler specialising the creation of artisan, small batch and single cask Scotch to “developed a whisky that honours tradition but breaks with formality – a spirit with depth, balance and broad appeal”.

With Laing’s support, the team secured a sustainable and consistent supply of quality malt for future bottlings, ensuring the brand’s longevity.

Whilst SLANJ is initially launching in the UK it states its ambition to roll out internationally.