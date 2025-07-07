New venture for team behind popular Glasgow city centre Greek restaurant

A much-loved Greek restaurant in Glasgow city centre has announced its latest venture - dedicated to its original founder.

Yianni’s is the latest venture from the team who ran the Bath Street favourite for 15 years before announcing its closure earlier this year. Now the family will open behind the restaurant will open the rebranded restaurant at the same spot in Glasgow city centre.

Named after founder Yiannis Bantouvakis, the new concept is being launched by his daughter Stascia and wife Linda, who have run Yiamas since Yiannis’ passing in 2016.

Located in the same Bath Street site, Yianni's will open later this summer following a full refurbishment. The space will be transformed into a fast, modern gyro shop offering sit-in and takeaway.

Co-owner Stascia Bantouvakis said: “We’ve taken everything people loved about Yiamas and reimagined it for a new chapter.

“Yianni’s is a tribute to my dad and a fresh start for us. It’s still Greek food made with love - just with a new look and feel.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back, and to introduce Yianni’s to the city.”

Yianni’s will open seven days a week, catering to the lunchtime crowd with affordable, high-quality gyros, pies and salads, plus meal deals and student-friendly pricing.

Customers are encourage to follow Yianni’s on social media for menu previews, behind-the-scenes updates and opening announcements.