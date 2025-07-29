Glasgow Pubs: 6 hidden gem neighbourhood pubs to visit in Glasgow right now

Glasgow’s neighbourhoods are chock full of great pubs, because of that it can be easy to pass by some real hidden gems. That’s why we’ve taken a look right across the city and picked out six of our favourite places to stop off for a pint.
These pubs are as varied as the city has to offer, but each has one thing in common - they’re all hidden gems on the Glasgow pub landscape.
Keep reading and find out more about these hidden gem pubs.
1. Jackson's
Jackson’s on Cambridge Street is a bit out of the way, but it's well worth the few minutes walk off Sauchiehall Street. Expect a relaxed atmosphere. 95 Cambridge St, Glasgow G3 6RU | Contributed
2. Vinyl
Vinyl on London Road promises "Good Friends, Great Times" and it definitely delivers. Perfect for a friendly pint before or after a gig at the Barras. 42-44 London Rd, Glasgow G1 5NB | Google Maps
3. Cairns Bar
Cairns Bar is a great wee pub tucked away off Argyle Street where you can head into for a drink or bite to eat. It is the perfect stopping off point for those taking a well-earned break from shopping. 5-15 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1EA. | Cairns Bar
4. Old Hairdressers
An intimate space down a lane in Glasgow City Centre, the Old Hairdressers is a great space to see small bands, comedy nights and much more - or even just a relaxed drink, it's a very versatile space for how small it is. Renfield Ln, Glasgow G2 5AR | Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.