Glasgow Pubs: 6 hidden gem neighbourhood pubs to visit in Glasgow right now

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST

Discover Glasgow's hidden gem neighbourhood pubs that are worth a visit right now, offering unique atmospheres and local charm.

Glasgow’s neighbourhoods are chock full of great pubs, because of that it can be easy to pass by some real hidden gems. That’s why we’ve taken a look right across the city and picked out six of our favourite places to stop off for a pint.

These pubs are as varied as the city has to offer, but each has one thing in common - they’re all hidden gems on the Glasgow pub landscape.

Keep reading and find out more about these hidden gem pubs.

Jackson’s on Cambridge Street is a bit out of the way, but it's well worth the few minutes walk off Sauchiehall Street. Expect a relaxed atmosphere. 95 Cambridge St, Glasgow G3 6RU

1. Jackson's

Jackson’s on Cambridge Street is a bit out of the way, but it's well worth the few minutes walk off Sauchiehall Street. Expect a relaxed atmosphere. 95 Cambridge St, Glasgow G3 6RU | Contributed

Vinyl on London Road promises "Good Friends, Great Times" and it definitely delivers. Perfect for a friendly pint before or after a gig at the Barras. 42-44 London Rd, Glasgow G1 5NB

2. Vinyl

Vinyl on London Road promises "Good Friends, Great Times" and it definitely delivers. Perfect for a friendly pint before or after a gig at the Barras. 42-44 London Rd, Glasgow G1 5NB | Google Maps

Cairns Bar is a great wee pub tucked away off Argyle Street where you can head into for a drink or bite to eat. It is the perfect stopping off point for those taking a well-earned break from shopping. 5-15 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1EA.

3. Cairns Bar

Cairns Bar is a great wee pub tucked away off Argyle Street where you can head into for a drink or bite to eat. It is the perfect stopping off point for those taking a well-earned break from shopping. 5-15 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1EA. | Cairns Bar

An intimate space down a lane in Glasgow City Centre, the Old Hairdressers is a great space to see small bands, comedy nights and much more - or even just a relaxed drink, it's a very versatile space for how small it is. Renfield Ln, Glasgow G2 5AR

4. Old Hairdressers

An intimate space down a lane in Glasgow City Centre, the Old Hairdressers is a great space to see small bands, comedy nights and much more - or even just a relaxed drink, it's a very versatile space for how small it is. Renfield Ln, Glasgow G2 5AR | Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPubsReading
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice