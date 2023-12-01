Glasgow Hogmanay: Merchant Square announce plans for New Year's Eve party
Celebrate the beginning of 2024 at Merchant Square in Glasgow this Hogmanay
Merchant Square, Merchant City’s indoor venue featuring bars and restaurants, have just released tickets for their Hogmanay party which is one of the most popular events in Glasgow on New Year’s Eve.
Taking place on Sunday December, 31, you can spend the last night of the year in the warmth and under the twinkling lights of Merchant Square and enjoy entertainment from French Fling Showgirls; dance the night away at the Merchant Square ceilidh and enjoy music from Dramboogie.
DJ Colin McArdle will host the event which features the famous balloon drop at midnight. Tickets cost £30, doors at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and the event will end at 1am.
Tickets can be bought in person or over the phone from: Bar Soba; Beer Café; Metropolitan Cocktail Bar and Restaurant; Table Twenty-Eight; The Tap Yard and new Merchant Square venue, Pania.