Glasgow Hot Rolls: 12 of the best hot roll shops to visit in Glasgow this September

The perfect breakfast roll has become a contentious subject for some, down to the very roll that the contents sit on. Brown or red sauce? Link or lorne? Single rolls, doublers or even triplers. The Glasgow breakfast roll is many things to many people.
We’ve taken a look at some of the best places across the city to pick up a roll.
Keep reading to find 12 of the best hot rolls in Glasgow to pick up this September.
1. Grants the Bakers
Grants the Bakers is an institution out in Dennistoun. The perfect spot for a hot roll in the East End. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA | Callum McCormack
2. Henry Healy
Henry Healy's is well known for their rolls in the city centre. 87 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3DD. | Henry Healy
3. Nan's Dairy
Open since 1973 in Govanhill, this takeaway only café does on of the very best hot rolls in Glasgow. Legendary stuff. 72 Inglefield St, Glasgow G42 7AW | Contributed
4. McDonalds Bakers
McDonalds Bakers has always been a favourite stop off when walking to the office. 71 Union St, Glasgow G1 3TA | Google Maps