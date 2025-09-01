Glasgow Hot Rolls: 12 of the best hot roll shops to visit in Glasgow this September

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:06 BST

Discover 12 of the best places to get a hot roll in Glasgow this September.

The perfect breakfast roll has become a contentious subject for some, down to the very roll that the contents sit on. Brown or red sauce? Link or lorne? Single rolls, doublers or even triplers. The Glasgow breakfast roll is many things to many people.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best places across the city to pick up a roll.

Keep reading to find 12 of the best hot rolls in Glasgow to pick up this September.

Grants the Bakers is an institution out in Dennistoun. The perfect spot for a hot roll in the East End. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA

1. Grants the Bakers

Grants the Bakers is an institution out in Dennistoun. The perfect spot for a hot roll in the East End. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA

Henry Healy's is well known for their rolls in the city centre. 87 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3DD.

2. Henry Healy

Henry Healy's is well known for their rolls in the city centre. 87 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3DD.

Open since 1973 in Govanhill, this takeaway only café does on of the very best hot rolls in Glasgow. Legendary stuff. 72 Inglefield St, Glasgow G42 7AW

3. Nan's Dairy

Open since 1973 in Govanhill, this takeaway only café does on of the very best hot rolls in Glasgow. Legendary stuff. 72 Inglefield St, Glasgow G42 7AW

McDonalds Bakers has always been a favourite stop off when walking to the office. 71 Union St, Glasgow G1 3TA

4. McDonalds Bakers

McDonalds Bakers has always been a favourite stop off when walking to the office. 71 Union St, Glasgow G1 3TA

