Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Baby Grand will be saying goodbye to Glasgow later this month after 40 years of local hospitality.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I went down to Baby Grand on Elmbank Gardens to try some dishes from their original 1984 menu which have been available at the same price from forty years ago as a thank you to their loyal customers. I have passed Baby Grand several times as I’ve rushed to hop on the train at Charing Cross station, but had never been inside.

The Charing Cross institution is to be demolished to make way for student accommodation as part of the ongoing regeneration of the area and will trade for the final time on Thursday 30 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Grand last had a major refurb about ten years, and as soon as you step through the doors of this Glasgow institution, you are instantly impressed by the décor and the large piano. It has a cracking bar area and plenty of great little booths where you can enjoy a drink or a meal.

Baby Grand

Speaking about his memories of Baby Grand and the wider area over the years, owner Billy McAneney said: “Back in 1983 when we were all boys working in Cafe Gandolfi, myself, Iain MacKenzie (Cafe Gandolfi’s owner) and Derrick Sutherland (now a partner in Gloriosa) decided to open a piano bar and restaurant in what was perceived as a concrete jungle in Elmbank Gardens. Then the area buzzed with activity, with Scottish Opera, Yarrows, HMRC, Strathclyde Regional Headquarters as well as both the education and social work departments.

“Fast forward 40 years and none of these exist other than Scottish Opera. Those in power have decided it's time for demolishing and renewal so we are getting knocked down. We have had a ball, especially myself and Gerry McGhee, my business partner of the last ten years.

“When I look back over those 40 years my favourite quote comes from Pete Irvine, author of Scotland the Best, who said of The Baby Grand; 'Only real cities have places like this.’ Will The Baby Grand reappear on a new site? Almost certainly not, but never say never. Regardless, we are going to go out with a bang.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could tell that Glaswegians wanted to take that time to say goodbye to the much loved restaurant as there was plenty of reserved signs placed on tables by around 4pm, as they were expecting a busy dinner service. It’s rare that you can get a sit down lunch in Glasgow for under a fiver anywhere so we just had to order off the 1984 menu where there are plenty of great dishes to choose from that are very reasonably priced.

Some of the highlights featured on the 1984 menu include:

Soup of the day (with bread and butter) - £2.50

Chicken liver pate (with red onion chutney & oatcakes) - £2.75

Quarter rotisserie chicken (with chicken gravy & skinny fries) - £4.50

Mediterranean ratatouille (with salad & garlic bread) - £4

Homemade crepes stuffed (with mushrooms & creamy brie, served with salad) - £4

Gammon steak, eggs & chips - £5.50

Baby Grand New York burger (with dill pickle, sauerkraut & Russian dressing) - £4.80

Rib-eye steak (with pepper sauce & skinny fries) - £9.50

Chargrilled chicken club sandwich (Avocado & smoked bacon with gem lettuce & tomato) - £4.50

Bookmaker steak sandwich with tomato, gem lettuce & Dijon mustard mayo) - £3.75

I opted for the Bookmaker steak sandwich was absolutely brilliant for under £4. It was served on great crusty sourdough bread and wasn’t short on meat. I also got to try the homemade soup which was also the perfect dish for a cold January afternoon.

Overall, I’m gutted that this was only my first visit to Baby Grand but I am definitely going to try and get back in and hear one of their legendary pianists before they close their doors for the final time