The Italian city centre favourite has been serving Glaswegians for over 30 years but will close for a new project

Glasgow city centre Italian favourite Sarti’s have announced that their restaurant on Wellington Street will temporarily be closing for four weeks for a “mystery project”.

The restaurant will be closing after Sunday 20 July and is likely to be closed until the week beginning Monday 11 August.

Taking to social media, Sarti’s said: “Mystery project coming at Sarti Wellington Street, which means we'll be closing after service on 20th July for approximately 4 weeks.

“Over this period, Sarti Bath St will be open to cover Wellington St's usual hours. Watch this space!

Sarti is a Glasgow institution which has been serving authentic Italian dishes to Glaswegians for over three decades. It has been no stranger to famous faces visiting the restaurant as the likes of Irvine Welsh, Jools Holland and Michael Keaton have been spotted dining here with Hollywood filmmaker and producer JJ Abrams being the latest celebrity to sample their food.

We cannot wait to see what the ‘mystery project is’.