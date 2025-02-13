There are many great places in Glasgow city centre where you can enjoy a brilliant lunch at reasonable prices meaning you can still dine out without it costing you a fortune.

We always want eating out to be affordable for people which is why we’ve put together some of the best restaurants in town who offer great value lunch deals.

Here are six of the best spots to enjoy lunch in Glasgow city centre this year.

1 . Sano Pizza Head on down to Sano in the Merchant City and take advantage of their lunch deal. Enjoy a full-size pizza for £10 (margherita, vegetarian, diavola proscuttio e funghu). You can even add a cheeky cannoli for only £2.50. 5 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1NU. | Sano Pizza

2 . Bloc+ Bloc+ is continually one of Glasgow's best value for money lunch spots. They have specials on throughout the week which includes there £4 burger Tuesday. 117 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Bloc+

3 . China Sea Restaurant One of Glasgow’s hidden gem Chinese restaurants is China Sea which is only a stone’s throw from Central Station. They offer great food at reasonable prices. Their two course special lunch is only £12.90. 12 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 5AL. | China Sea Restaurant

4 . Green Gates Cafe Green Gates Cafe offer a pre theatre menu at their restaurants in Merchant City and Sauchiehall Street. Their set menu is priced at just £13.95 per person. You can choose from a starter, sundries and a main. 285 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ. | Green Gates Cafe