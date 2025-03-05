Glasgow Lunch Deals: 6 of the best Glasgow restaurant lunch deals right now

Eating in the city can be an expensive outlay, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The city is host to a number of brilliant restaurants offering up brilliant food at a reasonable price.

Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy, tasty pasta or a bit of dim sum - these places will have you covered.

Take a look at six of the best lunch deals in Glasgow right now.

1 . Thairiffic Thairiffic offers an express meal for £6.95 and a lunch deal for £14.95, which includes three small plates, a side of rice, and your choice of beverage. 303 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ | Hive

2 . La Fiorentina In a typical Italian setting on Paisley Road West, Italian diner La Fiorentina is another spot for a fairly priced lunch deal in Glasgow. Starters include minestrone soup and bruschetta romana, while most Italian classics are featured on its list of mains. It's delicious two-course lunch menu is priced between £12.95 and £13.95. 2 Paisley Rd W, The Toll, Glasgow G51 1LE. | La Fiorentina

3 . Dim Sum Serving handmade dim sum and traditional Cantonese food this restaurant located on West NIle Street is a favourite amongst Glaswegians. it provides great value for money with a very reasonable lunch menu. Why not order the spicy sichuan scallops from the Isle of Barra. 69 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2QB. | Supplied

4 . Kinara This Glasgow city centre restaurant provides a great dining experience, featuring an inventive 2 course lunch menu for £12.99. 10 King St, Glasgow G1 5QP | Kinara