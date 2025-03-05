Glasgow Lunch Deals: 6 of the best Glasgow restaurant lunch deals right now

A look at the best lunch deals across the city right now.

Eating in the city can be an expensive outlay, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The city is host to a number of brilliant restaurants offering up brilliant food at a reasonable price.

Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy, tasty pasta or a bit of dim sum - these places will have you covered.

Take a look at six of the best lunch deals in Glasgow right now.

1. Thairiffic

Thairiffic offers an express meal for £6.95 and a lunch deal for £14.95, which includes three small plates, a side of rice, and your choice of beverage. 303 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ | Hive

2. La Fiorentina

In a typical Italian setting on Paisley Road West, Italian diner La Fiorentina is another spot for a fairly priced lunch deal in Glasgow. Starters include minestrone soup and bruschetta romana, while most Italian classics are featured on its list of mains. It's delicious two-course lunch menu is priced between £12.95 and £13.95. 2 Paisley Rd W, The Toll, Glasgow G51 1LE. | La Fiorentina

3. Dim Sum

Serving handmade dim sum and traditional Cantonese food this restaurant located on West NIle Street is a favourite amongst Glaswegians. it provides great value for money with a very reasonable lunch menu. Why not order the spicy sichuan scallops from the Isle of Barra. 69 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2QB. | Supplied

4. Kinara

This Glasgow city centre restaurant provides a great dining experience, featuring an inventive 2 course lunch menu for £12.99. 10 King St, Glasgow G1 5QP | Kinara

