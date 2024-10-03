Glasgow lunchtime favourite reveals location of third city centre outlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lunchtime favourite Sprigg has officially unveiled the location for its third outlet in Glasgow’s city centre.

The windows of a new site on Waterloo Street revealed the highly anticipated addition to the city’s food scene, teased by the popular lunchtime vendor earlier this month.

Known for its fresh salads, homemade soups, and baked potatoes, Sprigg has become a staple of Glasgow’s daytime dining scene, a favourite with shoppers and business people alike who regularly queue out the door daily.

A sign at the new shopfront has already caught attention, paying tribute to the definition of a ‘Glasgow salad’ – an age-old slang term for a portion of chips – now referring to Sprigg’s fresh bowls.

Sprigg

Launched on Ingram Street in 2018 by entrepreneur Tom McDermott, Sprigg has become synonymous for its vibrant, single-ingredient whole food menu. The success of its second shop on Sauchiehall Street, opened during the challenging post-pandemic period in 2021, has fuelled confidence that Waterloo Street will be another milestone in the brand’s evolution.

Tom said: “Our new Waterloo Street store provides another spot in the heart of the city to keep doing what we love – offer an easy lunch option of fresh, delicious, made-from-scratch meals using whole, single-ingredient foods.

“Lunch in the city centre is busy again, and there’s demand for our version of the ‘Glasgow salad’ - it’s a great term to hijack because our salad bowls were conceived in Glasgow, for Glasgow.

Tom will ensure the newest outlet will continue with Sprigg’s mission of offering fresh fast food that doesn’t compromise on nutrition, quality and ethics.

He added: “It’s important not only to be a great place to eat, but a great place to work. We’ll be adding to our team, continuing to be accredited with Real Living Wage Scotland, pension contributions, guaranteed paid breaks, and rejection of zero-hour contracts. We work hard at Sprigg but I believe being part of a well-supported and hard-working team is the best environment to work in.”

As Sprigg continues to grow, the brand is on track for its first-ever seven-figure turnover, fuelled in part by a growing catering business.

The Waterloo Street location is set to open early 2025 and will offer the same array of made-to-order salads, soups, and drinks from local suppliers like You + I and the Good Coffee Cartel.