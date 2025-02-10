Glasgow chef to open new culinary destination at luxury Loch Lomond hotel

Michelin-starred chef Graeme Cheevers and the team behind Unalome, Glasgow’s award-winning fine-dining restaurant, will launch new restaurant Loma at the prestigious 5-star Cameron House Resort.

Opening in Spring 2025, the restaurant marks a homecoming of sorts for Cheevers, who previously honed his craft at the resort as Head Chef for Martin Wishart more than a decade ago.

Loma represents the second restaurant from the team behind Unalome, the Glasgow One Michelin Star restaurant celebrated for its modern Scottish cuisine.

“Building on this legacy, Loma will offer a refined, immersive dining experience that showcases the very best of Scotland’s natural larder, heritage, and culinary innovation” the team say.

Situated within the Cameron House Resort, Loma will blend classical techniques with contemporary creativity, delivering an experience that reflects both its stunning Loch Lomond surroundings and Cheevers distinctive culinary style.

“I am thrilled to return to Cameron House to create Loma,” Graeme Cheevers said today. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Scotland’s finest produce in a destination that truly embodies our country’s elegance and spirit. Our goal is to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience—one that combines precision, creativity, and warm Scottish hospitality. I hope Loma will become a must-visit for both locals and visitors alike.”

Cheevers also confirmed that he will continue to be actively involved in the kitchens of both Loma and Unalome, dividing his time between the two to ensure each restaurant maintains its high standards, distinctive identity, and commitment to culinary excellence.

At Loma, guests can look forward to a carefully curated menu that evolves with the seasons, featuring Scotland’s most exceptional ingredients. The restaurant will also offer a hand-selected wine list and artisanal beverages, enhancing the dining experience with perfect pairings.

Will Oakley, Managing Director, of Cameron House said: “We are delighted to welcome back Graeme Cheevers and collaborate with him on this exciting new venture. Graeme began his Cameron House journey in 2009 as Head Chef, and his passion for exceptional cuisine, commitment to excellence, and deep understanding of the resort make him the perfect partner. As the opening of Loma nears, we look forward to enhancing our dining offering and creating distinctive, memorable moments for our guests. Our dedication to delivering outstanding experiences remains at the heart of what we do, and this addition reflects our commitment to innovation and showcasing the very best of Scotland’s rich culinary heritage.”