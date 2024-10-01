Glasgow Music: The SAY Award nominees give us their guide to Glasgow

Voting has opened for this year’s Scottish Album of the Year Awards. Running from Monday, September 30 until 11.59pm on Wednesday October 2, it is an opportunity for fans to secure their favourite Scottish album’s place on this year’s shortlist.

The free vote is now open via www.sayaward.com - fans have until Wednesday to back their favourite record, with a diverse range of albums in the running from the likes of Arab Strap, Barry Can’t Swim, Becky Sikasa, Theo Bleak, The Snuts and more.

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said: “Each year, The SAY Award public vote is a chance for music fans to have their SAY and help determine the Scottish Album of the Year. The public’s choice will be guaranteed a place in this year’s Shortlist, securing them a minimum prize of £1,000 and keeping them in the running to win the overall prize of £20,000.

“We encourage music fans across Scotland to get involved, back their favourite record and have their SAY by taking part in the public vote. Best of luck to this year’s Longlist - it’s a truly fantastic snapshot of Scottish music from the past year, and we’re looking forward to celebrating these records and more, at The SAY Award Ceremony next month.”

We asked the Glasgow bands in the running to tell us their favourite spots around the city, and they didn’t disappoint. Take a look below at each of the artists and what they chose.

1 . corto.alto - Bad With Names First up is corto.alto, his album Bad With Names has been nominated for this year's award. corto.alto is the monkiker of Scottish composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist moniker of Glasgow-based Liam Shortall. | Michal Augustini Photo: Michal Augustini

2 . corto.alto - Best Bar - Rum Shack Liam said: "This is my personal favourite venue in Glasgow. We run a monthly improvised groove music night there called GLITCH41, which has been such an honour to be involved with. It's such a nice place to meet new musicians and for me really sums up the vibe of the Glasgow music scene: welcoming, encouraging and community first. The owners and staff are amazing people, and the venue are always supporting local grass roots music." 657-659 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AB | Contributed

3 . corto.alto - Best Record Shop - Some Great Reward Liam said: "This is definitely my favourite record shop in Glasgow. They always stock great music and Faye who works there is super knowledgeable about new stuff that is coming out. They are also massive supporters of local music and generally such a great business. Banging coffee too." Unit 2, The Cooperage, 674 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2QE | Some Great Reward

4 . corto.alto - Best Cafe or Restaurant - Fultons Liam said: "The best breakfast in the southside. When we tracked the drums for Bad With Names in my studio in Govanhill, me and Graham (drummer for corto.alto) went there every day for 6 days in a row. Great scran, great prices and Graham & Graham (owners) are legends. (hunners of Grahams). Try the eggs benedict." 354-356 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8YW | Fultons