Glasgow named third best city in the UK for foodies

Glasgow is the third best city in the UK for foodies, according to new research.

Foodie culture is on the rise, with the pandemic facilitating a 19 per cent rise in dine-in food options, and a collective £990m spent on fuelling our obsession for good food.

That’s why MuscleFood has conducted a study to identify the top foodie cities in the UK, looking at a number of factors from the number of Michelin star restaurants in the area, to how many Uber Eats restaurants are available.

The best foodie cities in the UK.

Where did Glasgow rank?

Glasgow was ranked third for the whole of the UK, behind Edinburgh and Manchester.

Glasgow finds itself in the top three best cities for food lovers due to its impressive number of UberEats restaurants (667), and establishments serving dessert (64). However, it falls behind Manchester for having slightly less healthy UberEats options available in the city.

It also has a high amount of tea and coffee shops.

How was the ranking worked out?

MuscleFood looked at a number of different factors: the number of restaurants per capita, the number of healthy restaurants, the number of Michelin Guide restaurants, the average weekly household spend on food and non-alcoholic drinks, the number of UberEats restaurants, the number of healthy UberEats restaurants, the number of establishments serving dessert, the number of coffee and tea shops, and the number of bakeries.

What are the worst cities for foodies?

Wells, in southern England, was at the bottom of the list, followed by Newry (Northern Ireland) and Ely (England).