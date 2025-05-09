Glasgow Pubs: Six of the best neighbourhood pubs to visit in Glasgow right now

Glasgow’s neighbourhood pubs are some of the best in the world, with each of them taking pride in offering up incredible atmosphere.
From the cool bars of Dennistoun to cosy pubs out in Finnieston, there are some brilliant bars to visit this weekend.
We’ve taken a look at six of the best neighbourhood pubs for you to visit this week.
1. Redmond's
Redmond's is one of the Glasgow's great neighbourhood bars. Secure a prized seat at the bar in one of the city's great neighbourhood bars and settle in for a pint in Dennistoun. 304 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's
2. The Thornwood
Take a trip down to the 'Riviera De Thornwood' which is the place to be on lighter nights in Glasgow. The bar on Dumbarton Road have established themselves as a real neighbourhood favourite. 724 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RB. | Supplied
3. Church on The Hill
Church on the Hill is a popular bar and restaurant in Battlefield for locals, run by locals. A great vantage point close to Queen’s Park, their outside tables are covered throughout the year. 16 Algie St, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DJ. | Church on The Hill
4. The Grove
There are plenty of trendy bars to head to in Finnieston, but The Grove can claim to have liked Finnieston before it was cool. It is a great wee pub that is still loved by locals till this day. 8 Kelvingrove St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RX. | The Grove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.