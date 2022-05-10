Glasgow noodle bar launches new K-Pop inspired dish to mark 20th birthday

A Glasgow noodle bar is marking its 20th birthday with a new K-Pop inspired dish.

With Korean K-Pop bands taking over the world and streaming numbers in the billions, Chopstix - which has stores on Sauchiehall Street and in Silverburn shopping centre - is getting in on the action.

For those who know their BTS from their Blackpink, the K-Pop BBQ Chicken is the perfect topping of choice.

The food chain says the new topping is a taste of Seoul - packed full of tangy and sweet flavours.

The new K-Pop inspired chicken dish.

The exclusive new topping includes wok fried charred peppers, Korean BBQ sauce and crispy chicken thigh pieces, the perfect accompaniment to bases of egg fried rice, vegetable noodles and skinny cauliflower rice.

The topping marks the first of the newly launched seasonal toppings for Chopstix, with more toppings to be revealed throughout the year.

Along with being available in stores across the UK, The noodle bar’s dishes are also available to order from Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. Orders are permitted from within the postcode area of the store.