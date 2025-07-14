Glasgow Food Stories: Glasgow's Old Salty's serves fish and chips with a twist

Old Salty's in Glasgow elevates the classic fish and chips experience, attracting locals and celebrities like Gerard Butler.

As part of our ongoing series looking into Glasgow’s food and drink businesses in neighbourhoods around the city, we sat down with Jenny Hope and Ella Brown, supervisors at Old Salty’s.

The West End fish and chip spot has positioned itself as taking the old favourite to the next level. We heard about how they see themselves in the Glasgow food landscape and when Gerard Butler came to tea.

GW: Can you just tell me where we are and what this place is all about?

Jenny Hope: So we're in Old Saltys. It's a traditional, fish and chips restaurant in the west end of Glasgow. We're known for fish and chips, but we also do Italian food as well. So we've got the Italian kitchen downstairs, but I would say that the award-winning fish and chips is the main thing,

GW: It's a lot of different offerings, I mean we’re here at the back of 11 and there are people sitting having breakfast.

Ella Brown: “Oh yeah, cocktail trees, sausage suppers, anything”

JH: Yeah, it's a mix of everything. A lot of people, they will pass, and they're like, ‘Oh, that's a chippy’, but it's like, ‘no, no, we're not that, we cater to everybody’, because everyone gets a bit of breakfast. Breakfast is actually really popular.

GW: Was that quite important when the idea of the business was coming together to make it a bit more varied?

JH: Yeah, we cater to everyone, so you can have families, nights out, graduations, everything. If you establish it as you’re known for one thing, but then also do, like, a bunch of other things as well, people will come. We get a lot of tourists here and they come for the fish and chips, but then they'll be like, ‘oh, you do other stuff as well’.

EB: Then they’re in for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

GW: Glasgow obviously does have this long history of great fish and chips. How do you see this place fitting in?

JH: I guess it's kind of like a different take on it, because it's not just like a standard chippy.

EB: Our fish is fresh every morning. It's a different experience. You're paying for sit-in and for the service. I suppose it's just a higher end proposition. You're paying for the quality.

GW: Gerard Butler paid a visit, can you tell us a little bit about him and some of the other celebrities that have paid a visit?

EB: The one day I wasn't working, by the way!

JH: Brooke Schofield. I feel like she's probably not as well known, maybe with the clientele we get in here, in terms of it being tourists and sometimes older people, but a lot of younger people would know who she is. So that was quite cool.

And then obviously Gerard Butler, that was interesting. He just walked in and everybody in the building was trying to get pictures. I think there was one table outside that, like, called him over and he sat down and had his coffee with them.

So people were very excited. And like I said before for months after that, people were coming up to us and being like, ‘Gerard Butler was in here!’. I think it actually did bring people in. It was pretty cool.

GW: If anybody's walking down Byres Road and want to know what Old Salty’s is like what would you say?

EB: I would say it's feel good food,

JH: Feel good atmosphere, I would say.

EB: If you're looking for cocktails, a pint in the sun, we’ve got the nice outside seating, and we've got new tables there at the front.

JH: And it's a bit of everything. It's the kind of place that you could come with a young group of friends, could come in, a family, children's birthday parties, everything.

In the menu we have literally something for everyone. Even if you're the fussiest eater on the planet, I'm sure there would be something on there.

EB: Yeah, exactly. But also loads of fresh seafood and the standard of the Italian kitchen is really good.

Enjoy a great fish supper at Old Salty's or their terrific homemade pies with the macaroni pie being a standout. | Old Salty's

GW: One of the things you're known for is those kind of, like, giant pies.

JH: People see them because they're sat just at the door. Every single day, people will go in and out and be like, what are those? And they look amazing.

EB: They're really hard not to eat every time I'm there. But that and the chips.