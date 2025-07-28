Glasgow’s rich food history dates back centuries, with some of those early restaurants still standing today - with some of the restaurants even in the hands of the same families.

The city has always been a food city, Glaswegians love quality and class - despite what some might say about deep fried diets. It is why restaurants such as The Buttery are still standing after more than 200 years.

These restaurants are the best examples of Glasgow’s longevity when it comes to it’s food and drink offering. It also gives a glimpse into the great integration of cultures from around the world into the city and how it has made for a more interesting tapestry of food and drink.

Here are the 12 oldest restaurants in Glasgow and their stories.

1 . 1797 - Sloans - 108 Argyle St Nestled away just off of Argyle Street is Sloans. It was once a bustling coffee house and cafe and because of that, its culinary history stretches all the way back to the late 18th century. These days it is one of the city centre's best venues - especially if you're looking to take part in a ceilidh. | Sloans/Facebook

2 . 1870 - The Buttery - 652 Argyle St A restaurant that has come to become synonymous with upscale dining in the city. The Buttery was once a coach stop back in the days of the old horse drawn carriages. These days you'll find some of the best Scottish cuisine in the city. | Tripadvisor

3 . 1918 - The University Cafe - 87 Byres Rd A Byres Road institution, The University Cafe first opened in September 1918. Pasquale Verrechia's family still run this iconic Glasgow restaurant, once featured on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, where they serve up chips and ice cream to this day. | Glasgow Life

4 . 1964 - Shish Mahal - 60-68 Park Rd The Shish Mahal doesn't require introduction. It is the home of one of Scotland's greatest inventions - the Chicken Tikka Masala. Located out in the West End, it has existed for 61 years - although a previous restaurant was open from around 1959. | Shish Mahal