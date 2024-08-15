Glasgow on a plate: 17 foods that make Glaswegians think of home

Food is at the centre of almost anything we do, whether it’s a meal out with friends, a late night fish supper on the way home from the pub or turning up at your Granny’s and being offered a bowl of homemade soup.

We asked you what foods make you think of home when you sit down to tuck into them and you didn’t disappoint. There’s genuine culinary innovation (see: the pizza crunch) and foods that have transcended the dining rooms of Glasgow and made themselves known on the global scale.

Whilst we can agree that these are the foods that make us think of home, they aren’t without controversy - do you take brown sauce or tomato sauce with your square sausage?

Take a look at our gallery of 17 foods that make Glaswegians think of home.

1 . Mortons Roll and Square Sausage The Mortons Roll is a firm favourite with Glaswegians, and when it's filled with a square sausage you told us that there's nothing better. The only contentious issue is brown sauce, tomato sauce or au naturale? | Declan McConville

2 . Mince and tatties Mince and tatties has been filling Glaswegian's bellies with hearty fare for centuries. This was a staple of the school lunch menu as well. | Scottish Scran

3 . Fish supper Is there anything finer than a fish supper as you walk home after a couple of pints? | Catch

4 . A curry in Mother India Mother India is well worth its reputation for having some of the best curry houses in the city. Whether you're going for something mild or something a bit on the spicy side, you know you're going to be going home content. | Mother India Westminster Terrace