Glasgow pizza lovers offered £1 slices as Sear's celebrates one-year anniversary

A Glasgow New York-style pizza spot is offering £1 slices to celebrate the brand’s first birthday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, 13 September, Sear’s Glasgow pizza branch on Chancellor Street will be offering slices for just £1 each to the first 100 customers through the doors.

Pizza lovers can choose from five of Sear’s best-loved classics: Tomato slice, Cheese slice, Pepperoni slice, Sear’s slice and Mushroom slice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening its first shop in Glasgow last year, Sear’s Pizza has become a favourite for fans of authentic New York–style pizza served by the slice. Known for its crispy-yet-chewy base and fresh toppings, Sear’s has quickly established itself as a go-to stop for locals and visitors alike.

Paul Beveridge, founder of Sear’s Pizza said: “We’re so excited to celebrate our first birthday with the communities that have supported us from day one.

“Bringing a taste of New York to Glasgow and Edinburgh has been an amazing journey and this offer is our way of saying thank you.”

We recently paid a visit to their new Edinburgh shop, this was our verdict: “ I picked a cheese slice, because if I think every pizza place should live and die by their simplest options, and the day’s special - a salami picante, covered in salami and spicy peppers. I also allowed my arm to be twisted into taking their signature Sear’s slice - vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and pesto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cheese slice ticked the first box of being able to just produce something really simple and really good, while the salami picante was perfect for if you want something with a little bit of bite that won’t blow your head off.

“The Sear’s slice though is a special for a reason. I was a bit sceptical looking at it, but I’ll be making the trip to the Marchmont Road spot purely for this alone.”

The £1 slice offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis at both locations on Saturday, 13 September 2025.