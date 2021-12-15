Glasgow pizza restaurant announces it will be closed until February 2022

A popular Glasgow pizza restaurant has announced it will be closed until February 2022 because of Covid-19.

The team at Rockvilla Pizza on Possil Road announced on their website that all of its staff are currently unable to work.

The business had planned to temporarily close in January 2022 to carry out refurbishments and re-launch the sit-in business, however, the emergence of the Omicron variant and the impact of Covid-19 means a decision has been taken to bring those plans forward.

What is going to happen now?

A statement on the website said: “Consequently, we have reluctantly taken the decision to close the business earlier than anticipated until February 2022 and with immediate effect.

“We shall use the break to refurbish the restaurant and we shall re-open in February as intended.