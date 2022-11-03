Glasgow pizzeria joins Big Feed Kitchen

Pizza is on the menu at the city centre establishment.

One of Glasgow’s most popular pizzerias is coming to Big Feed Kitchen – joining Rafa’s tacos in serving up street food in a restaurant environment.

Baked Pizza Al Taglio – who have their own joint on Duke Street – will bring their menu to BFK in Princes Square as the latest resident traders.

So Rafa’s will continue wrapping up the taco market at BFK, while Baked bring a hefty slice of the city pizza scene alongside them.

Baked Pizza Al Taglio.

Baked will offer their famous slices of an amazing range of toppings, along with full-size 14 inch pizzas, plus caprese salad, cannoli and more. Look out for the Nduja pizza, as well as the Sausage Scamorza, the Marinara and the Mushroom Gorgonzola.

Daryl Leach, owner of Baked, is buzzing at the idea of his pizzas being on offer in the heart of the city.

He said: “We’ve always dreamed about having a city centre location and what better time to do it than the Christmas shopping season!

“We think Big Feed Kitchen and their resident traders concept is a fantastic idea, it really brings food vendors and customers together in the right way as well as promoting the businesses to new customers who might not frequent locations outside of the city centre.”

Baked started life four years ago and has become one of the best loved pizza outfits in the country, with their authentic Roman offerings, developed after extensive tasting in the Italian capital.

Daryl said: “Baked started in 2018, we spent a lot of time hanging out in Rome and realised that a lot of Italian food sold in the UK was not really authentic or to same standard. We wanted to bring this level of baking expertise to Glasgow for everyone to enjoy modern style pizza and street food.

“Without a doubt it is the dough that makes our pizzas so special. We work very hard on our dough and the process is a closely guarded secret. We use many modern baking techniques to insure a light, digestible and super crunch product.

“The menu highlight for me has to be the nduja pizza, I’m addicted to this stuff and the quality of nduja that we source is impeccable. I could eat nduja on just about everything!”

Baked are already tight with their new Big Feed Kitchen co-hosts Rafa’s, so it seems we may even get a special collaboration taco x pizza crossover some time during the open-ended residencies.

Daryl said: “We are working on it as we speak. Expect a lot of exciting things to happen whilst we are sharing a kitchen.

“Baked and Rafas have known each other for quite some time, we have been trying to do some collaborative projects for a while now, however the post pandemic world has not been so kind to small businesses so we have both been rather busy simply keeping things afloat.

“Having both of us under the one roof will allow us to bring a fantastic selection of our best products and some new collaborative bites too. It’s really exciting.”

Jonathan Stipanovsky of Big Feed Kitchen said: “This is the next step in the evolution of Big Feed Kitchen – we realised we could comfortably host both of these very different, but complementary traders at the same time.

“So now we have a really nice range on offer to cater for groups and families – amazing pizzas, tacos, fried chicken, burritos, plus amazing drinks and cocktails, frozen ones too, and DJs and live music.

