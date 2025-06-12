Glasgow pub named among UK's top 10 best pubs for live music

Eat Drink Meet, a website and app that simplifies the search for nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants with smart filtering options, has compiled a list of the top ten live music venues across the UK.
That list picks out Curlers Rest in Glasgow’s West End as one of the UK’s best pubs for live music.
From lively city venues and charming historic pubs to unique seaside spots and a New Orleans-inspired favourite, these are the UK's ten best venues for live music.
Read on to hear what Eat Drink Meet had to say about each pub on the list.
1. The Devon Doorway, Wirral
"Every Sunday, this dog-friendly country pub comes alive with sounds from local talent, offering the perfect weekend wind-down. From the chic bar space to the sun-soaked courtyard and beer garden, this Merseyside favourite caters to all." Photo: Submitted
2. Deacon Brodie's Tavern, Edinburgh
"Deacon Brodie’s Tavern delivers every Thursday. Whether you're sipping a dram or soaking up the city’s history, this much-loved pub blends heritage with atmosphere. A go-to all year round, it's especially buzzing during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - ideal for refuelling between shows or settling in for a night of great tunes." Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. The Flyer, Bristol
"Renowned for its bohemian spirit, The Flyer is a must-visit venue, blending great food and drinks with live music every Friday. Whether you’re enjoying a chilled afternoon with craft beer, or a lively evening of cocktails, this pub has something for every mood. It’s best kept secret? A delightful, sheltered beer garden that’s perfect for relaxing outdoors." | Google
4. Oakford Social Club, Reading
"Guests can catch top acts from across the country, alongside some of the most unique and energetic DJs around. Behind the bar, there’s a rotating line-up of craft beers, real ales, and innovative cocktails, perfectly paired with a seasonal menu full of pub classics and creative twists. Relax in a cosy corner, soak up the atmosphere at the ornate bar, or enjoy after-work drinks in the heated outdoor space." Photo: Submitted
