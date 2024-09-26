Glasgow Pubs: 8 cosy pubs you must visit in Glasgow this September Weekend

With the September Weekend approaching, we thought we’d take a look at the cosy Glasgow pubs that you should visit.
With the Glasgow weather looking unlikely to amount to anything more than showers and grey skies, what better way to spend the September weekend than taking in some of Glasgow’s great pubs.
Check our list of eight great Glasgow pubs you should visit, and let us know your favourites.
1. Ben Nevis
The traditional small pub is the perfect place to head to if you are in Finnieston and looking for a cosy drink. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Glasgow Life
2. The Griffin
Get snug at The Griffin which is home to one of Glasgow’s classiest pub interiors. The Griffin stays true to its 1903 origins. 266 Bath St, Glasgow G2 4JP. | The Griffin
3. Sweeney’s On The Park
If you are over in the Southside of the city and looking for a cosy drink, head to Sweeney’s On The Park - be sure to sample their Guinness. 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s On The Park
4. Heraghty's Bar
Heraghty's is a great Southside pub to head to for a cosy casual drink. Nothing beats a well poured Guinness here on a cold day in Glasgow. 708 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AD. | Heraghty's Bar
