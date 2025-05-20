Glasgow Pubs and Bars: Glasgow's 15 best cocktail bars to visit this summer

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 20th May 2025, 14:44 BST

We take a look at some of the best cocktail bars to visit in Glasgow this summer.

Glasgow has a great selection of cocktail bars around the city and what better way to spend your summer than by giving them a go.

From takes on cocktail favourites to new and unique mixologist miracles, these cocktail bars are pushing the boundaries of what you can expect from bars.

We’ve included some of favourites from right across the city - taking into account their vibe, their food and their views, to ensure that we’ve selected the full package.

Take a look at our 15 cocktail bars to check out in Glasgow this summer.

1. Kelvingrove Cafe

The cocktails at Kelvingrove Cafe are amongst the best in the city - so it can be hard to choose the best of the bunch. 1161 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Kelvingrove Cafe

2. Daddy Marmalades

Daddy Marmalades has picked up awards as one of the city's best cocktail bars in recent years. 25 Parnie St, Glasgow G1 5RJ | Supplied

3. Chinaski's

This Bukowski inspired bar is small but offers a lot in its candlelit interior. 239 North St, Glasgow G3 7DL | Supplied

4. Sebb's

Sebb's underground location makes it one that is worth actively-seeking out. It's one of the new kids on the block but highly-rated. 68B Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | Connor Stewart Photo: Connor Stewart

