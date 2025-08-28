Glasgow Pubs and Bars: 8 neighbourhood pubs in Glasgow you must try this weekend

Glasgow’s neighbourhoods are filled with great pubs and it can be difficult to pick one to visit. So we’ve put together a list of some of the best across the city to give you some weekend inspiration.

From top class boozers in the East End to one of the quirkiest spots in the West, we’ve compiled a list as varied as the city the pubs exist in.

Keep reading to find eight of the best neighbourhood pubs to try out this weekend.

1 . The Palais, Dennistoun The Palais is an award-winning neighbourhood bar and restaurant that is popular with locals on Duke Street. The pub pays direct homage to the old Dennistoun Palais. 380 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1DN. | Contributed

2 . Ben Nevis, Finnieston The traditional small pub is the perfect place to head to if you are in Finnieston and looking for a cosy drink. 1147 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Visit Glasgow

3 . Bananamoon, Great Western Road Bananamoon promises up great drinks, distinctive design and fantastic music and remains a busy wee spot on Great Western Road. 360 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HT. | Contributed