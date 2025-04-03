Glasgow Pubs for Sale: 6 pubs and bars on the market in April 2025

It’s not an easy time to be a publican, back in the day every neighbourhood in Glasgow could have at least a dozen boozers, sadly that’s no longer the case - between the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, and tax changes - it’s no longer enough to just run a good business anymore, you need a full host of things working perfectly - staff, marketing, social media, and a whole lot of luck.

There’s so many factors going into the lack of pubs in the city right now, and it is truly sad to see. That’s why it’s up to some right good investors to get stuck in and save Glasgow’s food and drink scene.

Pubs play an important part in the heart of communities across the country, and if you are someone who has always fancied becoming a pub owner, look no further than this list.

Take a look below to see 6 pubs listed for sale in Glasgow in April 2025.

1 . Strathduie Bar The Strathduie Bar in the city’s Merchant City announced it’s closure earlier this year - having been taken over by new owners in May 2024. The Pub is being brought to the market on a To Let, May Sell basis. | Graham + Sibbald

2 . Rum Bungo Byres Road bar and restaurant Rum Bungo went up for sale in August 2024 for an asking price of £50,000. | Supplied

3 . The Lockhouse The Lockhouse at 1397 Maryhill Road is described as a 'well-established public house with a separate restaurant opportunity'. There is an asking price of £20,000. | Smith & Clough Business Associates

4 . The Bungo The Bungo has been on the market for a good few months now, surprising given the popularity of the location and how in demand Strathbungo is. The freehold would cost £795,000. | Contributed