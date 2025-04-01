Glasgow Pubs: I visited the quirky Glasgow pub that's been beloved since the 1960s
The Doublet, located on Park Road in the West End, is one of Glasgow’s most loved pubs. It often crops up when we ask Glaswegian’s their favourite spots to grab a drink. So it was about time that I paid it a visit to find out just what makes it so beloved.
The first thing that grabs you about the Doublet is its unique signage, giving you a glimpse of what to expect when you get inside. It’s slightly archaic in its styling, but more than anything it is unlike any other frontage you’re likely to find in Glasgow.
Inside, I order myself a pint of Guinness and can only say that it’s one of the best I’ve had in the city. The absolutely packed line up means that there’s something for everyone regardless of what your preferred tipple is.
Even on a Wednesday afternoon, there’s a good atmosphere in the pub with plenty of people in the bar chatting and enjoying a pint on what has turned out to be a cracker of a day. Outside there’s even space on the pavement to have a pint in the sun, which is always welcome.
The bar has plenty of quirky decor located around, including another The Doublet sign in the same vein as the iconic one that adorns the front of the pub. It all adds up to a pub that feels slightly out of time, something that I’m sure isn’t an accident - the Doublet name references a jacket that was popular between the 14th and 17th century.
The Doublet also has a lounge where you can catch some live music and comedy, with a stellar line up regularly advertised.
All in all, the Doublet is a must visit if you are out in the West End. It’s quirky, it’s reasonably priced and, most importantly, it’s filled with friendly patrons.
