Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A neighbourhood bar in Strathbungo has been put on the market. Smith and Clough are handling the sale of the freehold for offers over £1.1 million.

The brochure for the sale states: “Our clients established The Bungo in December 2011 and were one of the frontrunners in making the Strathbungo eating and drinking scene the vibrant circuit that it is today. The business is obviously well established in the area and is something of a local institution, with a loyal and regular clientele with a good mix of custom including young professionals, students and families as well as tourists and visitors to Queens Park and the surrounding amenities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Bungo enjoys an excellent reputation for its quality food and service, all served in a relaxed environment with a real neighbourhood spirit, serving up a variety of contemporary menus including brunch, small plates, a la carte, as well as catering for vegans and gluten free. The Bungo is also extremely popular with people just having a drink, with an extensive drink’s menu featuring beers, wines, cocktails, spirits and soft drinks, as well as for people just wanting to grab a coffee or have a business meeting.

“The Bungo is a real hub of the community and plays host to a weekly pub quiz as well as hosting a variety of events in the basement function/event space including regular themed food & drink nights, comedy nights, improv nights, chess nights, still life painting classes etc. The basement is also popular for function hire for events such as birthdays, christenings and funerals.”

Draft accounting information for the year ending 31st December 2023 shows a turnover of £984,291 net of VAT, producing a gross profit of £712,667 and an adjusted net profit of circa £187,000.

The Bungo is described as a well established neighbourhood bar and restaurant opportunity, “situated within a popular and trendy south side suburb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad