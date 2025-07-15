Glasgow Pubs: Why you should visit The Aragon on Glasgow's Byres Road

In the West End of Glasgow, The Aragon is a brilliant traditional Scottish pub that you need to visit.

My typical stop off on Byres Road is Curlers Rest, but deciding to venture a little further from Hillhead subway station I dropped into The Aragon after a day spent working on stories out in the West End.

As far as Glasgow pubs go, it’s probably considered a young thing. First opening in the 1970s it was once a butchers shop before being transformed into a great neighbourhood pub.

You’ll bump into locals as at any pub, but its location near Glasgow University means that its also popular with the student population. And for good reason.

Reasonably priced pints are more than a little hard to come by in Glasgow these days, and especially in the West End. However, The Aragon is the place to go if you want to get a great pint at an even better price.

You can grab a Tennents for £4.35 and a Guinness for £4.70, giving you change from a tenner - something that is becoming a rare occurrence around Glasgow.

But we all know that a pub lives and dies by its clientele, and The Aragon is filled with a friendly bunch.

It does however seem to have the odd character popping in. During our visit a gentleman professing to be from ‘Colorado’ came in to sample some of the local beers. What followed was a lengthy, and often confusing, discussion about whether Belgium was a county in England.

It was about then that he dropped the act and admitted that rather than being one of our American brethren, he was actually from Motherwell. A pint and a show for £4.35, you can’t beat it.

All in The Aragon is a brilliant traditional pub that is designed to feel homely, thanks to the wood panelling that covers the bar. The regular clientele and staff are really friendly and welcoming, and you might also get the odd character popping into workshop their next impression.

Considering its prominent location, it’s difficult to imagine you’d get a pint at a better price in many places nearby as well. This great traditional Scottish pub is a must visit if you’re out in the West End.