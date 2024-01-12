Glasgow restaurant deals: 12 of the best restaurant deals in Glasgow for 2024

There is no better pick me up then meeting up with friends or loved ones for a bite to eat no matter the time of year that it is
Everyone usually feels the pinch a bit in January but we've put together a list of restaurants in Glasgow who are offering great deals meaning that a tasty meal won't set you back too much.
So whether you are looking for a steak, bowl of pasta or vegan burger we've got you covered with some of the best restaurant deals in Glasgow.
1. Chateau-X
Every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, Chateau-X invite you to get Frite-y with their impeccable Flat Iron Steak & Pommes Frites for only £10pp.
2. Ho Wong
Ho Wong offer a fantastic business lunch deal at their restaurant on Waterloo Street with 2-courses being priced at £18.50.
3. Turtle Bay
Turtle Bay is one of Glasgow's newest restaurants with the Caribbean restaurant offering one of the best boozy brunches in town where you can enjoy five drinks plus any brunch dish, burger or wrap for just £27.50pp. All the cocktails on their menu are included in the deal as well as prosecco, mocktails or draught Red Stripe.
4. The Butchershop Bar & Grill
As well as a great set lunch menu, The Butchershop Bar & Grill have their legendary burger vs steak Tuesday deal expanded to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Two burgers or two Scotch rump steaks or mix them up plus skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £45 for two.