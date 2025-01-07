Glasgow Restaurant Deals: 9 of the best value restaurant deals in Glasgow for 2025

These are some of the best dining deals in Glasgow for this year

There is no better pick me up than meeting up with friends or family for a bite to eat no matter the time of year or occasion.

We've put together a list of restaurants in Glasgow who are offering great deals all year round meaning that a delicious meal won't set you back too much.

Whether you are looking for a steak, bowl of pasta or vegan burger - we've got you covered with some of the best restaurant deals in Glasgow for 2025.

Every Monday - Wednesday, Chateau-X invite you to sample famous steak Frites deal from £12pp. 10 Claremont St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA.

1. Chateau-X

Ho Wong offer a fantastic business lunch deal at their restaurant on Waterloo Street with 2-courses being priced at £18.50. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ.

2. Ho Wong

Scottish restaurant and bar Ardnamurchan offer a great market menu throughout the week with diners being able to choose from two courses for £21.95 or three courses for £24.95 which includes their very own delicious Haggis, Neeps and Tatties with Auchentoshan whisky cream (also available with vegetarian haggis/vegan option). 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT.

3. Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar

As well as a great set lunch menu, The Butchershop Bar & Grill have their legendary burger vs steak frites Tuesday deal. Two burgers or two dry aged rump steaks or mix them up plus skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £45 for two. 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD.

4. The Butchershop Bar & Grill

