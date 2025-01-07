Glasgow Restaurant Deals: 9 of the best value restaurant deals in Glasgow for 2025

There is no better pick me up than meeting up with friends or family for a bite to eat no matter the time of year or occasion.
We've put together a list of restaurants in Glasgow who are offering great deals all year round meaning that a delicious meal won't set you back too much.
Whether you are looking for a steak, bowl of pasta or vegan burger - we've got you covered with some of the best restaurant deals in Glasgow for 2025.
1. Chateau-X
Every Monday - Wednesday, Chateau-X invite you to sample famous steak Frites deal from £12pp. 10 Claremont St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA. | Chateau-X
2. Ho Wong
Ho Wong offer a fantastic business lunch deal at their restaurant on Waterloo Street with 2-courses being priced at £18.50. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Ho Wong
3. Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar
Scottish restaurant and bar Ardnamurchan offer a great market menu throughout the week with diners being able to choose from two courses for £21.95 or three courses for £24.95 which includes their very own delicious Haggis, Neeps and Tatties with Auchentoshan whisky cream (also available with vegetarian haggis/vegan option). 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT. | Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar
4. The Butchershop Bar & Grill
As well as a great set lunch menu, The Butchershop Bar & Grill have their legendary burger vs steak frites Tuesday deal. Two burgers or two dry aged rump steaks or mix them up plus skinny fries and a bottle of house wine for £45 for two. 1055 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G3 7UD. | The Butchershop Bar & Grill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.