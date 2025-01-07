Glasgow Restaurant Deals: 9 of the best value restaurant deals in Glasgow for 2025

3 . Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar

Scottish restaurant and bar Ardnamurchan offer a great market menu throughout the week with diners being able to choose from two courses for £21.95 or three courses for £24.95 which includes their very own delicious Haggis, Neeps and Tatties with Auchentoshan whisky cream (also available with vegetarian haggis/vegan option). 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT. | Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar