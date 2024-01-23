Glasgow restaurant Di Maggio’s release special haggis pizza for Burns Night

Register
Popular Glasgow restaurant Di Maggio’s has created an Italian twist on the Burns night fare: haggis pizza, where American-Italian cuisine meets Scotland.

Published 23rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
What better way to enjoy (arguably) Scotland’s most traditional ingredient than on a soft, doughy pizza. Combined with tatties and roast red onion it’s a cheesy, comforting alternative to the traditional neeps and tatties.

Named ‘The Roberto’, the Burns special will be available for a week from the 25 January in celebration of Burns Night. It’s the best of Scotland meets Italy. What’s not to love?

Thirsty? Fear not. Di Maggio’s have also created a quintessential Scottish drink to address the haggis with: an Irn Bru negroni.

Executive Chef Andrea Ferrier commented: “Di Maggio’s is a Scottish brand at its heart, so we’re all big fans of haggis, neeps and tatties. But we’re also big fans of finding new creative ways to celebrate our culture: and haggis pizza felt like a no brainer.

“You can’t have a Burns supper without a drink to toast with, so we created the perfect cocktail for the occasion, the Irn Bru negroni - a boozy twist on the ginger beverage.”

For those keen on a more traditional affair, The Citizen is offering a four course Burns supper, featuring a Macallan Nip for £40pp, a range of whiskies and even a piper.

The supper is available to book here.

