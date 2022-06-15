Glasgow restaurant launches new 1kg ‘daddy of all steaks’

Exciting news, steak fans - a Glasgow restaurant has introduced a new 1kg ‘daddy of all steaks’ to its menu.

Chateau-X has launched a mammoth new addition to its menu - a 1kg tomahawk steak for two - available for £40.

The new addition to the menu will be available on Thursdays only, launching tomorrow at the popular eatery in Finnieston.

The offer is limited to just 20 available every Thursday and can be paired with a variety of sides including Beef Dripping Carrots, Carrot Top & Tarragon Pesto, Brisket & Truffle Macaroni & Cheese, New Season Potato Salad, Pancetta, Sun-Blush Tomato, Saffron and Basil and Crispy Mushroom, Green Beans & Confit Shallot.

The restaurant is also offering a limited-edition Father’s Day menu. For just £60 for two you can treat your dad to a delicious three-course dinner, with a main course that promises not to disappoint – Chateau-X’s renowned aged beef chateaux for two with confit tomato, flat cap mushroom and watercress.