The burger is available for one weekend only.

Award-winning burger restaurant El Perro Negro will release a limited edition Halloween burger this weekend.

Winners of the National Burger Awards 2019 and 2021, and home to the best burger in the UK - the infamous Top Dog - the restaurant is now launching what’s hyped to be their spiciest burger to date.

The El Diablo will be available for Halloween weekend only at both their Glasgow and Edinburgh branches.

Spice fans will be treated to a juicy beef patty with gooey double chili cheese, Naga beef chili, hot house pickles and Chipotle chili mayo.

El Perro Negro founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the launch: “We’re doing Halloween the El Perro Negro way - with a beast of a burger and loads of spice! We’re excited to see if our customers are up for the challenge. It’s definitely not one for the faint hearted!”