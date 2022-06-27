Glasgow restaurant to compete in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals

A Glasgow restaurant has confirmed it will be competing in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.

The new series, which started today (Monday) on Channel 4, sees restaurants and their chefs aiming to be crowned the best restaurant in their area.

Each episode sees three restaurants competing against each other to claim the award and a cash prize to be shared among the restaurant’s staff.

Amore d’Italia, a popular Italian restaurant in Dennistoun, confirmed on social media that it will be competing in the show.

Amore d’Italia in Dennistoun.

It posted: “So we did a thing. We're excited (and a bit stressed) to announce that we took part in Come dine with me- the professionals!

“We can't reveal too much just now, before our episode is aired. All we can say is that it was a fun and challenging experience. We proudly represented our restaurant and hope we didn't f**k it up.

“Make sure you don't miss it!”