Glasgow restaurant to offer Salt Bae inspired gold steak at £40

Social media star and chef Salt Bae opened a London steakhouse in 2021, offering a £1450 golden steak and a £100 golden burger.
However, a Glasgow restaurant has introduced the world’s most affordable golden steak without the eye-watering prices.
Chateau-X, the Finnieston restaurant brand, is introducing a 24k gold Tomahawk steak to its weekly menu.
Every Thursday throughout July, beginning on Thursday, July 7, diners who order the 1kg Tomahawk - priced at £40 for two people - will be given a raffle ticket, but one lucky customer’s ticket will be the golden ticket.
That guest will then be treated to a 1kg gold leaf Tomahawk steak for the same price, making it 97% less than Salt Bae’s £1’450 price tag in London.
Chateau-X has unveiled their new ‘golden ticket’ raffle concept on Instagram this morning and believe it will be the world’s most affordable gold-leaf Tomahawk ever served in a restaurant.
Gilmour Butcher, a British meat supplier, has partnered with the brand, and the limited offer is only available throughout July 2022.
Andy Temple, chief creative officer at Simeone Group, said: “We want to make quality and local meats more accessible to the people of Glasgow (and further afield) and also have a bit of fun with it. Chateau-X does exactly that every day and we hope everyone gets the chance to enjoy it - even if you aren’t the lucky winner.”
Book on the Chateau-X website.