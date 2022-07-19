Glasgow restaurant wins Come Dine With Me: The Professionals

A family-owned, award-winning restaurant in Glasgow has taken the top prize in Channel 4’s newest TV competition, Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.

John and Rosie Quigley, the father and daughter duo behind Red Onion restaurant in Glasgow’s city centre came out on top whilst taking part in the well-known TV contest – which normally pits home cooks against each other to win a cash prize.

In The Professionals version of the programme, the Glaswegian chef patron, aged 58, and his daughter, 22, competed with fellow city restaurants Saffron and Calabash to win £1,000 and the Come Dine With Me trophy.

Airing on Tuesday 19 July, the episode showed John and Rosie dish up a menu of three courses – including seared Barra scallops, Gressingham duck breast and vanilla cheesecake with salted passionfruit caramel – and three add-ons which represent their contemporary casual dining restaurant at its very best.

Open seven days per week, Red Onion is a local neighbourhood bistro, offering new interpretations of classic Scottish cookery in a modern and comfortable environment.

It was founded by John Quigley and his wife Gillian in 2005, following Chef John’s time launching and working in established restaurants in London.

Commenting on their big win, John said: “We had so many customers ‘tag’ us on social media to encourage us to enter that the programme’s production team got in touch directly to ask us to take part. While we weren’t sure to begin with, in the end we decided it would be good experience and a bit of a laugh – some light-hearted relief after the trials and tribulations of the last couple of years.

“It was a lot of pressure trying to cook and dish up under lighting and lots of people being in the kitchen that we just weren’t used to, but we both loved it and felt very natural. We work well as a team and as a family unit.

“It was never planned that Rosie would join the business, but after studying in Birmingham she has been helping us out with the management side of the restaurant and really enjoyed it, helping us with new ideas and setting up the takeaway side of the business as a result of the pandemic.

“We were so excited to win! It’s been great getting to know the other contestants, our fellow restaurateurs here in Glasgow. We all come from completely different walks of life and cultures but suddenly we’re all pals and enjoying this unique experience together.”

Rosie added: “It was fantastic to take part in the programme and I think we both loved being in front of the camera, Part of me is glad to be back at my laptop again working away behind the scenes but it was an unforgettable experience for us as a business and a family.

“Whether you’re a Red Onion regular, or this programme encourages you to visit for the first time, we will be delighted to welcome you to our venue in the city centre.”

Come Dine With Me: The Professionals airedTuesday 19 July at 5pm on Channel 4.