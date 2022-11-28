Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Glasgow restaurant wins Scotland’s Best Pizza award

It was a good night for Glasgow restaurants.

By Jamie Callaghan
25 minutes ago

The Italian Awards were held on Sunday night, celebrating the best of Italian hospitality across Scotland.

It was a good night for Glasgow establishments, with a number winning awards or being highly recommended.

The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Natalino Celino from Celino’s, whose Partick branch also picked up the Best Barista gong and Scotland’s Best Pizza.

Most Popular

Glasgow restaurants won awards.

It was also highly recommended in the Scotland’s Best Deli category.

Massimilliano Camerada from La Fiorentina picked up the Best Restaurant Manager award.

La Vita Spuntini Gordon Street won the Favourite Italian Business award, with the Battlefield Rest and La Lanterna West End also being highly recommended.

The latter was also named the Best Restaurant in the West.

RestaurantsGlasgow