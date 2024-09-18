Glasgow restaurants: 6 of the quirkiest places to eat in Glasgow right now

Glasgow is home to some incredible restaurants, but its chefs and restaurant owners have also kicked it up a notch by opening some of the most unique and quirky restaurants.

From transporting you to another world to inventive and creative ways to use Scotland’s incredible produce, there are plenty of options for the Glasgow foodie.

Take a look at our gallery below and let us know your favourite quirky restaurant.

1 . Arta This Mediterranean-inspired venue is the height of style, with its Hacienda bar and tapas restaurant, it transports you from the streets of Glasgow to the streets of Granada. 62 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1PA | Contributed

2 . Ubiquitous Chip Courtyard Restaurant A mainstay of the Glasgow food scene for decades, diners at the Chip can eat in their spectacular courtyard restaurant. 12 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ | Ubiquitous Chip Courtyard Restaurant

3 . Hanoi Bike Shop Hanoi Bike Shop takes you on a tour of Vietnamese street food in its bicycle adorned restaurant. 8 Ruthven Ln, Glasgow G12 9BG | Hanoi Bike Shop

4 . Dapper Mongoose Dapper Mongoose serves up a unique menu out in Shawlands. 248 Kilmarnock Rd, Glasgow G43 1TT | Dapper Mongoose