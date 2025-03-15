Best of Glasgow: 15 great Glasgow restaurants and bars to try this weekend

Neighbourhood restaurants and bars will spring to life this weekend while city centre dining rooms welcome guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you want to freshen up your weekend consider adding some of these 15 tried and tested Glasgow hangouts to your routine.
Here are our suggestions of where to go for the best of local hospitality this weekend.
1. SiSI Rooftop
SíSí Rooftop, a new restaurant and bar located atop The Social Hub in Candleriggs Square, the all-day venue opens today, serving Mexican-American inspired dishes, craft cocktails and curated wines, with panoramic views stretching from the city’s rooftops to the Cathkin Braes. | SiSi Rooftop
2. The Clarence
The Clarence combines a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. They opened last month and are fast gaining a following. 168 Hyndland Rd, G12 9HZ | The Clarence
3. Rum Shack
Colourful bar in the Southside. Huge selection of rum cocktails to have with Caribbean dishes. Live music and beer garden. A great local. 657-659 Pollokshaws Rd, G41 2AB | Supplied
4. Suissi Vegan Kitchen
This Partick eatery has been in business since April 2019, when it was opened by Mama Lim and her family. Lim hails from Malaysia and loves to bring the flavours of her homeland to the people of Glasgow, sharing her roots and cultural heritage through her home-style meals. 494 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, G11 6S | Contributed