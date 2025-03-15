Best of Glasgow: 15 great Glasgow restaurants and bars to try this weekend

4 . Suissi Vegan Kitchen

This Partick eatery has been in business since April 2019, when it was opened by Mama Lim and her family. Lim hails from Malaysia and loves to bring the flavours of her homeland to the people of Glasgow, sharing her roots and cultural heritage through her home-style meals. 494 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, G11 6S | Contributed