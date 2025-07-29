Glasgow Food and Drink: All 23 Glasgow restaurants nominated at SPICE Awards 2025

The awards celebrate the very best of Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Nepalese cuisine and are widely regarded as the Oscars of the curry world .In their seven years have gone from focussing mainly on Indian food to honouring dishes, chefs, restaurants and takeaways representing more of Asia’s cultures and cuisines.

23 restaurants in Glasgow have been nominated ahead of the the gala final on Monday, 1 September, where the ultimate winners in a broad range of categories crowned after a panel of expert judges visit each finalist – plus a live cook off event will determine the Curry Championship.

Awards Director Warren Paul said: “We are incredibly proud of the passion the Spice Awards inspire across the whole of Scotland – the number of entries and votes this year was crazy, way beyond expectations.

“It’s really rewarding to see how the appreciation for what we are trying to do in shining a light on these wonderful cuisines.

“These awards are growing every year and different ideas, cultures and talents are being recognised from across the Asian continent, as we celebrate the massive impact on Scotland.

“Thank you to everyone who has nominated or voted and good luck to all our finalists – this is already a big achievement as the volume of entries was staggering.

“The voting element has now concluded and our expert judging panel will get to work on each and every finalist to ensure our awards are always the recommendation and guide the public can really trust.

“This truly is a celebration of some of the best food on the planet – we are very lucky to have such a rich and diverse culture in Scotland’s hospitality scene.”

Competition is red hot and as they’re voted for by the public, you know these finalists really are the best – now it’s over to the expert judges to choose the ultimate winners.

The grand Monday night event showcases a special menu, with entertainment and host Des Clarke at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow and tickets are on sale now.

For more info go to spiceawards.co.uk

1 . Ambala Best Peri Peri, Best Social Media & Best Pakora | Google Maps

2 . Angeethi by Sagar Massey Best Restaurant Manager, Curry Championships, Best Newcomer & Best Chef | Angeethi by Sagar Massey/Facebook

3 . Banta Wala Best Restaurant Manager, Curry Championships, Best Team, Best Family Restaurant & Best Indian Restaurant - West | Google Maps

4 . Booffi Best Team & Best Buffet Restaurant | Contributed