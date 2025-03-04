Glasgow Restaurants: Time Out reveals the top 30 restaurants in Glasgow

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 04:50 BST

We take a look at the 30 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Time Out magazine.

Influential travel guide Time Out has revealed it’s top Glasgow restaurants for 2025, with a number of well-known Glasgow spots picked out - and a few lesser known as well.

Included in the list are Stravaigin, Paesano and Stereo, there is also a nod for the now closed Sole Club - from the brain behind Six by Nico.

Take a look at Time Out magazine’s 2025 recommendations.

Described by Timeout as "undoubtedly elevated" and with dishes designed to "delight and comfort". 321 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HR

1. Brett

Described by Timeout as "undoubtedly elevated" and with dishes designed to "delight and comfort". 321 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HR | Brett

Timeout said Gloriosa's "pillowy" foccacia has become a celebrity in its own right. It also highlighted its "impeccably balanced plates". 1321 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AB

2. Gloriosa

Timeout said Gloriosa's "pillowy" foccacia has become a celebrity in its own right. It also highlighted its "impeccably balanced plates". 1321 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AB | Gloriosa

Recommended as source of "delicious, comforting food" - with a special call out for their vegetarian offerings. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE.

3. Lobo

Recommended as source of "delicious, comforting food" - with a special call out for their vegetarian offerings. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Lobo

Timeout highlighted Celentano's three-course Sunday set menu, which is sometiems accompanied by live music. 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA

4. Celentano's

Timeout highlighted Celentano's three-course Sunday set menu, which is sometiems accompanied by live music. 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA | Celentano's

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsTravel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice