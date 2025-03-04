Glasgow Restaurants: Time Out reveals the top 30 restaurants in Glasgow

Included in the list are Stravaigin, Paesano and Stereo, there is also a nod for the now closed Sole Club - from the brain behind Six by Nico.
Take a look at Time Out magazine’s 2025 recommendations.
1. Brett
Described by Timeout as "undoubtedly elevated" and with dishes designed to "delight and comfort". 321 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HR | Brett
2. Gloriosa
Timeout said Gloriosa's "pillowy" foccacia has become a celebrity in its own right. It also highlighted its "impeccably balanced plates". 1321 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AB | Gloriosa
3. Lobo
Recommended as source of "delicious, comforting food" - with a special call out for their vegetarian offerings. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Lobo
4. Celentano's
Timeout highlighted Celentano's three-course Sunday set menu, which is sometiems accompanied by live music. 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA | Celentano's
