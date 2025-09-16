Glasgow Sauchiehall Street favourite Driftwood to reopen in October

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:49 BST
The much-loved bar will be reopening in Glasgow next month.

A Glasgow Sauchiehall Street favourite is to reopen on the corner of the city centre street next month.

Driftwood on the corner of St George’s Road and Sauchiehall Street is getting set to reopen their doors in the city centre in early October.

Taking to Instagram, the bar said: “Ok... so it’s starting to getting real now!!!

placeholder image
Driftwood

“The relaunch of the iconic Driftwood ins only round the corner.

We reported back in July that the legendary bar looked to have closed down in what looked like yet another blow for Sauchiehall Street but it will make its return next month.

