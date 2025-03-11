Glasgow Southside neighbourhood restaurant in Battlefield sold after eight months on the market
A former Greek restaurant in Glasgow’s Southside has been sold after being listed for sale on the market for eight months.
Frosoulla's on Sinclair Drive was put on the market last summer in July 2024 at leasehold offers over £40,000.
The restaurant was popular with people heading to nearby events at Hampden Park which is only a short 15-minute walk away from the eatery.
The premises are spread over three floors, and although agents Smith & Clough said they received “multiple offers”, the restaurant will now be taken over by an experienced local operator.
Announcing its sale, Smith & Clough said: "Done deal - Frosoulla's, Battlefield, Glasgow.
"We are pleased to announce that we have secured a new tenant for our client Frosoulla Kyriacou, for her namesake restaurant which opened in 2013 and traded as a Greek restaurant, on Sinclair Drive within the popular Battlefield area in the Southside of Glasgow.
"We received multiple offers for the site, with the deal being done and a new lease agreed to an experienced local operator.
"We look forward to seeing what lies in store for the premises and would like to wish the new owner the best of luck with their latest venture!"
