A starring role for a Bothwell Street steak restaurant in the new Hollywood blockbuster that showcases locations in the city centre and Merchant City.

Spider-Man filming is underway in Glasgow as actor Tom Holland met fans in the city centre as New York Police cars, taxis and a tank appeared on Bothwell Street. The actor is starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will transform Glasgow into Manhattan for the next two weeks.

One of the most prominent locations which has been used as a backdrop to the new film is city centre steak restaurant Gōst where members of the cast were spotted running into as Spider-Man himself whizzed past.

Speaking about Gōst featuring in the filming of the new Spider-Man film, Head of Sales, PR & Comms at The Superlative Collection, Courtney Flynn told us: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Gōst is being featured in Spiderman 4 - it’s not every day a Glasgow steakhouse gets to be part of a Hollywood blockbuster!

“Seeing our restaurant transformed for the screen has been an unforgettable experience, and the entire team has loved being part of the buzz.

“Having the filming happen right on our doorstep has brought incredible energy to the city, and it’s been amazing to watch Glasgow’s architecture and hospitality showcased on this scale. We’re so proud to represent Glasgow’s vibrant food scene and can’t wait to see Gōst on the big screen.

Tom Holland spoke about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, saying the production of the fourth installment will feature an “old school filmmaking style” and key scenes would be shot in Glasgow. The film is being directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said about returning to the role. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.

“It’s gonna feel like making [Homecoming] again,” he continued. “It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world,” Holland said, setting up the next movie. “So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers. So don’t you worry: I’m not gonna do that today.”