Glasgow Student Eats: 12 places every Glasgow student should try while in the city

Term time is nearly upon us in Glasgow and with that comes hungry students looking for a break from beans on toast. If that describes you, we’ve got you covered with these great Glasgow eateries and some of their student deals.
Whether you fancy incredible Asian cuisine or fancy a pizza, these places are offering up some brilliant food in the city at an affordable price.
Make sure you check out these 12 great Glasgow eateries that are perfect for student budgets.
1. Shilling Brewing Co.
The West George Street microbrewery and taproom has an impressive range of beers but it also offers up some great food. Students can pick up a half priced pizza every day when purchased with a drink. 92 W George St, Glasgow G2 1PJ Photo: Google
2. Bloc+
A popular venue for Glasgow students is Bloc+ on Bath Street in the city centre. While its major appeal may be the free entry to live music, gigs and club nights, Bloc+ also proudly offers daily cheap deals on food, like ‘Pasta Monday’ (£4) and ‘Kentucky Thursday’ (£5), with vegan and vegetarian
options included. 117 Bath St, Glasgow G2 2SZ. | Bloc+
3. Innis and Gunn Taproom
Innis and Gunn have a couple of taprooms in the city. They do year-round deals, including second-helpings of steak frites for under £20. Students however, can get 20% off the entire menu. 22-24 W Nile St, Glasgow G1 2PW Photo: Cameron Hudson
4. Joanna Goodbite
Joanna Goodbite is an integral part of the student diet for any Strathclyder. The café lies just below the university’s main campus on George Street and serves up Scottish lunchtime classics, like the famous roll and sausage, at small prices. Expect it to be rammed full of Strathclyde students during term time. 92 George Street, Glasgow G1 1RF | Joanna Goodbite