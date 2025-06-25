Huge acts are set to take to the stage in the Glasgow park, kicking off with Del Amitri on Thursday, 26 June, as the gigs are once again likely to be memorable occasions if you are fortunate enough to have tickets.

Other acts who will be appearing across the four days include King Creosote, Hothouse Flowers, Lightning Seeds, Glasvegas, Withered Hand, Kathryn Williams, Alice Faye, Sharon Shannon, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, PP Arnold and Ben Walker.

With so much going on, we took an opportunity to take a look at the best places to eat and drink just along the road at Victoria Road.

1 . Big Counter Many of the city's top restaurateurs choose to spend their weekends off dining at Big Counter. A constantly changing, surprising and playful menu delivered in a casual, cool dining room. Rick Stein even recently popped in to sample their food. 76 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Big Counter

2 . Bar Vini Bar Vini is a great little restaurant and bar in Glasgow's Southside who have a constantly changing specials menu as well as having a great selection of wine to choose from. Pictured here is the tasty rigatoni con salsiccia. 80 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Supplied

3 . Queen's Park Cafe If you are looking for a cracking pint to get the weekend started, head into the Queen's Park Cafe who have a fine selection of drinks. 530 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Queen's Park Cafe