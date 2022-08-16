Glasgow takeaways and fish and chip shops shortlisted to be named best in Scotland

Restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Glasgow have been shortlisted for major food awards.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finalists for The Food Awards Scotland 2022 were revealed earlier this month, with a number of Glasgow eateries in the running to win.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on September 19.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurants shortlisted to be named the best in Glasgow are: La Lanterna, Ox and Finch, Elena’s Spanish Bar and Restaurant, Mini Grill Steakhouse, The Gannet, Number 16 Restaurant, Ristorante Pieno, Bilson Eleven, Cail Cruich, and Bread Meats Bread.

A few Glasgow fish and chip shops have been shortlisted.

The cafes and bistros in the running to be named the best in Glasgow are: Singl-end, Cafe Wander, Scran, The Wilson Street Pantry, Kember & Jones, Caffe Calla, Cafe Fame, Smile Cafe, Kelvingrove Cafe, and Purrple Cat Cafe.

Lamora Pizzeria and Paesano Pizza have been shortlisted for the Takeaway of the Year in the Central category, while The Roll Shop has been included in the South West list.

Zinfandel – Gastro Bar, Bavaria Brauhaus, The Old Mill, and The Anchor Line have been shortlisted for the Best Gastro Pub of the Year award (Central).

Hotel du Vin, Angels Hotel Bar and Restaurant, Oak Tree Inn, and Sherbrooke Castle Hotel are up for the Hotel Restaurant of the Year gong.

Merchant Chippie and Salt & Vinegar are up for Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment.

To see the full list of nominations, visit the Food Awards Scotland website.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland said: “Scotland offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines. The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners. These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards Scotland 2022.