VEGA at YOTEL launches revamped bar where customers can curate their own night out

One of Glasgow’s favourite hotel bars has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

VEGA at YOTEL has unveiled its revamped layout with stylish new lighting, contemporary furniture and a new ‘personalised’ night out - where guests can choose their own theme, alongside food and drink package.

The refurbishment launched on Saturday, 16 August and maximises space within the bar area.

After a sleek summer refurbishment, VEGA has been transformed into a bold, vibrant destination that oozes with energy day and night. The striking new interior, with vivid colours, sleek finishes, and dynamic lighting creates an unforgettable atmosphere, perfectly framed by panoramic skyline views. Every detail is tailored to immerse guests in a stylish yet welcoming space that’s electric by day and intimate by night.

As part of its glow up, VEGA has also launched a fresh new food menu packed with flavour. Guests can tuck into playful small plates like Corn Ribs and Beetroot Carpaccio, while mains include the indulgent Surf & Turf, the VEGA Special Fish Supper as a nod to Glasgow, and much loved fan favourites such as the VEGA Katsu Curry.

Sharing platters now come with a wine deal, making them perfect for group get-togethers, and desserts bring the wow factor with treats like the Banana Katsu. With plenty of vegan options and dishes designed for sharing, the menu is made for everything from casual catch ups to big nights out.

VEGA offers more than just stunning views. It’s a hub for all day dining, Scotland’s only neon lit four lane bowling alley, and a hotspot for immersive entertainment. From buzzing coworking sessions and disco fueled brunches to exclusive private events, VEGA is redefining nightlife and social experiences in Glasgow, making it the city’s must visit venue for unforgettable moments.

Speaking before the launch, Neil Taylor, General Manager at YOTEL Glasgow, said: “This refurbishment has been a game changer for VEGA and a huge investment that’s completely transformed the space into something bold, vibrant, and full of energy.

“We’ve thought about every single detail to create a stunning glow-up that mixes striking design, mood lighting, and spectacular skyline views to give guests an experience that’s electric and welcoming all at once.